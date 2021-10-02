Legal & General Group Plc Buys 125,704 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,704 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $184,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 246,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $152.44 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $154.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

