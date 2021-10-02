Legal & General Group Plc Buys 35,525 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $198,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

Shares of GWW opened at $398.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $345.00 and a one year high of $479.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

