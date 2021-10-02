Legal & General Group Plc Buys 71,864 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,864 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.97% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $207,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after buying an additional 1,494,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,883,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $72.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

