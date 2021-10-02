Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,374 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.96% of NetApp worth $176,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 75.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after acquiring an additional 409,376 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.1% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 673,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,977,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 176.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,418,000 after acquiring an additional 346,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

