Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 76,220 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $182,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after acquiring an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after buying an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $256.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.78. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

