Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,821,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $220,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

VLO stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

