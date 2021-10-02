Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,038 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.27% of Healthpeak Properties worth $228,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

