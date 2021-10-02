Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,456. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after buying an additional 293,186 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 138,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,299,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

