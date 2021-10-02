LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Macquarie downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CLSA downgraded LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 674,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,942. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. LG Display has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, analysts expect that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in LG Display by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 240.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 355.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.