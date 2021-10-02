Lido Advisors LLC Buys 6,704 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $132.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.54 and a one year high of $137.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

