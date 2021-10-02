Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH opened at $275.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.02 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.36 and a 200 day moving average of $273.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.