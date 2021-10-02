Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 11,724 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter.

USRT opened at $59.56 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23.

