Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 36,768 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,768 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

Global X Internet of Things ETF

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $36.25 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

