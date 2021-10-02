Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 56,158 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

