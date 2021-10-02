Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has increased its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Limoneira has a payout ratio of -157.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,529.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,982 shares of company stock valued at $292,137 and have sold 3,300 shares valued at $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

