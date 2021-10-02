Lisk (LSK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.55 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00006772 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $418.37 million and approximately $19.55 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056297 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002006 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

