loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.23.

LDI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 430.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.56. 294,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,249. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.