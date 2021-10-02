loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.69

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 1025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

