Loki (LOKI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,674.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.89 or 0.06923760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00353794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.85 or 0.01142850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00113010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.00539857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.45 or 0.00466597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.33 or 0.00298536 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.