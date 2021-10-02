Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Short Interest Update

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTUS remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,559. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products in the People’s Republic of China. Its products are prescription medicines, including valsartan, used to reduce hypertension and high blood pressure; brimonidine tartrate, used to constrict adrenaline receptors; levofloxacin lactate, an intravenous anti-bacterial drug; and nicergoline, an anti-dementia drug.

