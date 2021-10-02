Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Short Interest Update

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTUS remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,559. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
