Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the August 31st total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUMIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. 62,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. Luminex Resources has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

