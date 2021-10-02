Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LNEGY stock remained flat at $$37.75 during midday trading on Friday. 47 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $41.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

