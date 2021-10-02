LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $11.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.91 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $42.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.54 billion to $44.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $43.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $95.83. 1,449,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

