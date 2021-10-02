Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 37,994 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

TCPC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $807.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

