Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 4,176 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,080.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $116.11 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,321.74 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

