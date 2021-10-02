Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 64.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Leidos by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

