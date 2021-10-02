Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $713,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEIC stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.