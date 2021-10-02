Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $814,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $34,915,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after buying an additional 145,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

