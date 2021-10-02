Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the quarter. Magna International comprises approximately 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. 798,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

