Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $$2.69 during trading hours on Friday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

