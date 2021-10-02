Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $864.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Manchester United by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 30.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 64.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

