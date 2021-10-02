Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.71.

MANH stock opened at $155.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.33.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,796,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.