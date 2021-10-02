Maple Trading Up 16.9% This Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Maple has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and $2.19 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.08 or 0.00035822 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00235698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00117158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

