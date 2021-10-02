MAPS Price Hits $1.02 (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. MAPS has a total market cap of $51.67 million and $370,713.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,894,793 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

