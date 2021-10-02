Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.16

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.16 and traded as low as C$3.02. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 212,608 shares trading hands.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Beacon Securities downgraded Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$743.80 million and a P/E ratio of -55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.96.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

