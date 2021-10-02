Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1,351.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 149,650 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

