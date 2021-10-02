Marcus Boehm Purchases 5,000 Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $12,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marcus Boehm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Marcus Boehm acquired 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marcus Boehm acquired 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

Shares of VYNT opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYNT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

