Mark J. Flournoy Sells 389 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuit stock opened at $543.97 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.