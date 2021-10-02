Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1,329.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

MAR traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.97. 4,709,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,541. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

