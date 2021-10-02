Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $165.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

