Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MARUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marubeni from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of MARUY stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

