Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.79.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.88. 2,979,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Amundi acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.