Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 33,159 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 53,939 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,339,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

