Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $33.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several research firms recently commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Materialise by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 142,486 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Materialise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 126,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,245. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -280.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Materialise has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

