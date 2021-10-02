Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.88.

MTNB stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 783,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.