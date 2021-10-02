Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Matson worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 210.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. 304,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $699,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

