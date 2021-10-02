McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.57

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.57 and last traded at $82.62, with a volume of 5246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $2,276,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

