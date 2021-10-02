MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.28 price target (down previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.89.
Shares of MEG stock opened at C$9.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 51.78. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.08.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
