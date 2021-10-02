MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.28 price target (down previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.89.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$9.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 51.78. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.08.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

