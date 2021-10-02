Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT Lowered to $14.50

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $24.50 to $14.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,524,000 after acquiring an additional 689,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after acquiring an additional 981,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,744,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,902,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,163 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,828 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

