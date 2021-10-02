Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Up 233.3% in September

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SNUG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $28.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.